WVU Student Reported Missing Found in Mexico

UPDATE 5/24/14 11:04 a.m.:

A missing WVU student has been found.

David Thompson was located by authorities in Mexico Tuesday, May 23, according to the Morgantown Police Department.

A press releases stated that Thompson is currently being detained by Mexican authorities awaiting his deportation to the United States.

Thompson will soon be returned to his family, according to Morgantown Police.

-----------------

ORIGINAL 5/12/17

The Morgantown Police Department is currently searching for a missing WVU student.

David Thompson, 23, from Santa Ana, California, has been missing since May 4 around 2:30 a.m. Thompson's mother said that he has a history of depression.

Police said there does not appear to be any foul play associated with his disappearance.

Thompson drives a four door, dark gray, 2012 Honda Civic bearing California registration plate 6TBB524.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information regarding his disappearance or well-being should contact the Morgantown Police Department at 304-284-7522.