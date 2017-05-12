Local schools take part in mock bus rescue

A mock disaster will unfold in Barnesville on Saturday morning.

Six fire departments will respond to the scenario, two school buses and one car, crashed and turned over, in a field near the Watt Center.

Fifteen youngsters ages 7 through 18 will play the parts of the crash victims, complete with makeup.

It was made possible when Barnesville Schools replaced their fleet of buses with new energy-efficient propane buses.

Two of the old buses were available to be smashed and demolished so that firefighters can train for a major crash.

"You know we've got this opportunity to get a couple buses and all the area fire departments which are gonna participate in this, which is gonna be extraordinary for us for experience in case we ever do have to deal with an issue like this," said Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall.

The students will report for makeup at 7 a.m.

Their portion of the mock disaster will begin at 9 a.m. and wrap up by 10.

Firefighters will remain on the scene throughout the afternoon, with each one getting the chance to try out their extrication equipment on the buses.