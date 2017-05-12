Police Looking for Alleged Carjacker in Ohio County

The Wheeling Police Department is searching for a car that was reportedly stolen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police are searching for a 2006 Gold Honda CRV with West Virginia license plate 5YP541.

The car was allegedly stolen after a woman was assaulted at the Providence Green apartments on 5th Street in North Wheeling.

The victim, a 71-year-old female, was seriously wounded and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the only description provided of the suspect is that he was a tall black male.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.