UPDATE: An arrest has been made in connection to the carjacking

UPDATE 10:15:

Pennsylvania State Police arrested 37-year-old Clifton Dent of Wheeling in Washington County after he allegedly assaulted and carjacked a 71-year-old woman at the Providence Green Apartments.

Police found Dent after he abandoned the 2006 Gold Honda CRV near mile marker 3 on I-70 EB between West Alexander and Claysville around 7 this evening after people noticed the vehicle on the side of the road and called their station, according to Wheeling Police.

Dent is being charged with robbery and grand larceny.

The 71-year-old woman has been released from the hospital with injuries to her face, but nothing life threatening.



UPDATE 9:00:

Wheeling Police tell 7News Clifton Dent, 37, of Wheeling has been arrested by the Pennsylvania State Police.

Dent is being charged with robbery and grand larceny after assaulting the 71-year-old victim and stealing her vehicle.

UPDATE:

As of 6:53 P.M. Wheeling Police say the stolen vehicle was found abandoned on Interstate 70 in Washington County, Pennsylvania.



Police say the carjacker, however; was still on the run and no further description is available at this time.

The Wheeling Police Department is searching for a car that was reportedly stolen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

Police are searching for a 2006 Gold Honda CRV with West Virginia license plate 5YP541.

The car was allegedly stolen after a woman was assaulted at the Providence Green apartments on 5th Street in North Wheeling.

The victim, a 71-year-old female, was seriously wounded and was taken to a local hospital for treatment.

According to police, the only description provided of the suspect is that he was a tall black male.

If you have any information that could help police, please call Wheeling Police at 304-234-3664.