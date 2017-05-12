Locals head to Salem in Protest

Members of the Jefferson County Progressive Democratic Coalition headed to Salem, Ohio in protest.

They left from the Hollywood Plaza shopping center around nine this morning to protest right outside Congressman Bill Johnson's office.

The group wants Johnson to explain his position on the recent healthcare bill, the firing of FBI Director James Comey and the investigation into Russian involvement in the 20-16 election.

Unfortunately, the members were not able to speak with the congressman this morning, so they sent a letter sharing their disappointment instead.

The letter also included the group's concerns and a request for Johnson to hold an "in person" town hall meeting. They believe it's time for him to finally answer to his constituents.

"We're looking for him because last month he, in a newspaper article, said that he wanted most of us to just calm down. And we decided we wanted to tell him that we will calm down once he starts answering the tough questions and once he agrees to hold a town hall in person and face his constituents," said Coalition member Margie DeFede.

Members also say they've tried several times to phone the Congressman, but have been blocked from asking questions. Overall, they believe that Johnson is failing them.

We'll be sure to keep you updated on further developments.