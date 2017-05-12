Brooke County looks to improve emergency 911 services

Brooke County officials are looking to improve their emergency 911 services.

Officials say the power has gone out and failed them too many times during emergencies, so today, officials held the first ever 911 Advisory Council meeting to help fix the problem.

This new group is designed to look at different policies and regulations so they can advise the county on what to do with their emergency services.

So far, the group has found that quite a bit of updates need to be done to help both officials and residents.

Current changes needed include new equipment, new dispatch procedures and more.

All of these updates come with a price though -- nearly $300,000.

Even with this high price, Director of Brooke County EMS Bob Fowler says these updates are necessary.

"It helps to improve the call taking, the response time there, some of the things with the mapping upgraded, and things that, it makes the dispatchers more efficient as far as them being able to dispatch the proper departments," Fowler said.

Also, with recent incidents such as the Buckeye Local bus crash and a local dog kennel catching on fire, officials believe these upgrades are needed soon.

Currently, if the power goes out, the old battery system takes 10 to 15 minutes to reboot.

Officials say a lot could happen in that time.

We'll keep you updated on further developments.