Board Votes to Continue Free Meals for All Students

Ohio County School Board members have voted to keep a free breakfast and lunch program for all of its students.

More than 50 counties in the state of West Virginia participate in the free meal program in one way or another, and Ohio County Schools are going to continue providing their pre-K through 12th-grade students with free breakfast and lunch.

The School Board voted four to one to keep the program going because according to Superintendent Dr. Kim Miller it's important to take care of their students in all aspects from the classroom, to providing them with a nutritious meal.

Miller said, continuing the free meal process will cost the county roughly around $250,000 but they decided this is a positive thing for all students, "Of course we're always looking for money to put in the budget, but the board wanted to be able to support the students, and put the students first. They believe this will help the students achieve in the classroom and be their best," said Miller.

Ohio County schools provide each student, regardless of economic class, with a free breakfast. If they miss that breakfast, they have a chance at a second breakfast also, then they give them a nutritional lunch as well.

This extension of the program, however; does not void anyone who owed the school money for lunches prior to the program beginning.