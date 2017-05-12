Officers in the Ohio Valley React to Kirkersville Shooting

Many officers are wearing a black band over their badges as a way to honor Chief Steven Disario.

There's not a day goes by that they don't realize how dangerous their jobs really are. Lt. James Faunda with the Ohio State Highway Patrol said every day, they put on their uniforms and come to work, they must be prepared for the unexpected.

Faunda said the threat of an active shooter situation, like the one in Kirkersville, is increasing more and more each day. As troopers, they're trained to go in and "eliminate the threat" because this is something that could happen to any of them as well.

He said the most dangerous part of it all is being the first officer or trooper on scene in these situations, because that person is in charge of taking care of the threat, sometimes without backup, "It's a dangerous situation, and it's a situation no officer wants to have to deal with, but unfortunately we understand the risk of the job and we have to protect the public," said Lt. James Faunda.

He went on to say in recent years there have been increases in shootings inside of schools, businesses, and nursing homes, but they're not 100% sure what the cause is.

Police believe mental illness does play a role in some of these situations. It's something police say we have to start treating more, not just in law enforcement, but in the community with outreach programs and ways to provide people with the assistance they need.