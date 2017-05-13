Records Show Violent History for Ohio Nursing Home Gunman

KIRKERSVILLE, Ohio (AP) - Court records show the man authorities say gunned down an Ohio village police chief and two nursing home employees had a history of violence, including against the nurse who was among the slain.

The suspect, Thomas Hartless, was found dead inside Pine Kirk Care Center.

Nurse Marlina Medrano, nurse's aide Cindy Krantz, and Kirkersville Police Chief Steven Eric Disario were killed in the Friday attack.

Records show Medrano had obtained civil protection orders against Hartless. He was released from jail in April after his latest domestic violence case in March. He also served time for a 2009 abduction of another woman.

Authorities released no new information Saturday on the deaths in the village of some 500 residents, roughly 25 miles (39 kilometers) east of Columbus.

