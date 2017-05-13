First responders use decommissioned school buses for emergency training

The Barnesville Exempted Village School District recently received a grant to purchase nine new propane school buses.

Part of the grant required them to decommission the old buses, but two of them served one final, noble purpose.

Thanks to Cardinal Bus Service and the Ohio EPA, those two buses were used for extrication training Saturday in Barnesville.

First responders from five stations trained in two different emergency scenarios: a car stuck underneath a bus and a rollover.

15 local students even volunteered to act as bus riders in need of rescue to make the scenario more life-like and help the first responders learn.

"[They] learn the best place to gain access to patients, what's the best place to cut a hole to get in, stabilize the bus so it doesn't move, and patient triage and tending to their wounds. We had all different type of wounds. They learned a lot this morning. Everything varies a little bit from time to time, but it gives you the basics of it and what you need to do," said Barnesville Assistant Fire Chief Tim Hall.

Now that the buses have served their final purpose, the grant requires that they be destroyed and hauled away.

The local students that participated were taken to the hospital as part of the drill, but no one was injured in the exercise.