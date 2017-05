More than 300 graduates celebrated their academic achievements at West Liberty University's commencement ceremony this morning, including 7news director Trent Nicholson.

Alexander Gordon of Wheeling was the graduating student speaker. Wheeling Mayor Glenn Elliott gave the commencement address and was also presented with an honorary Doctor of Humane Letters degree by President Greiner.

The ceremony will be rebroadcast over the weekend at wltvonline.com.