Annual Village Spring Clean Up

Officials in Bridgeport are working to clean up the Village.

They are teaming up with Republic Services to organize door to door trash pick up for free, it's all apart of the villages annual spring cleaning. The first part of the pick-up started today for all residents south of I-70.

Then next Saturday May 20th, all areas North of I-70 will have their turn for pick-up. The items you are throwing out must be curbside by 6 am. They should be in manageable bundles and weigh less than 50 pounds.

There will be no return trips.