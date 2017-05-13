Local man to compete in national physique competition

One local man is preparing to take the national stage after success at the NPC Men's Physique Competition in Pittsburgh.

Chauncey Green of Bellaire placed in the top 2 in his class at the recent competition and earned a spot at nationals. That's coming up on September 1st, again in Pittsburgh.

If he is successful there, he will earn his Pro card. Green says he has been interested in fitness from a young age, but that it's never too late to get started.

"One thing is just have fun with it and be consistent. Consistency is the key to success in anything you do," said Green. "Whether it be your food, nutrition, and working out. You can go a long way with it."

Green says he works out twice a day, 6 days a week to prepare for the competition. He is also a trainer at Anytime Fitness in Moundsville.