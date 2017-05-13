Chris Noble memorial car show - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

Chris Noble memorial car show

Posted: Updated:

The Moundsville Cruisers hosted their second Chris Noble Memorial Car Show today. 

Chris Noble was from Moundsville and a 2001 John Marshall High School graduate.  He was a pilot and died in a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2005. 

Now his family honors his memory with a scholarship fund.

Today's car show contributed to that fund and also the John Marshall band. Chris was a percussionist with the band while in high school. 

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.