The Moundsville Cruisers hosted their second Chris Noble Memorial Car Show today.
Chris Noble was from Moundsville and a 2001 John Marshall High School graduate. He was a pilot and died in a plane crash in Afghanistan in 2005.
Now his family honors his memory with a scholarship fund.
Today's car show contributed to that fund and also the John Marshall band. Chris was a percussionist with the band while in high school.
