SWAT Team Searching for Evidence in Pike County

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) - A special weapons and tactics team is helping search for evidence in the execution-style slayings of eight people in southern Ohio last year.



Franklin County Sheriff's Office spokesman Marc Gofstein tells WBNS-TV that a swat team conducted searches in Pike County on Saturday. The Ohio Attorney General's Office tells WBNS that the search was related to one in Adams County on Friday. Details on the swat team's role were not disclosed.



Law enforcement officials are trying to uncover information about the seven adults and teenage boy from the Rhoden family who were found shot to death April 22, 2016 at four homes near Piketon, about 70 miles south of Columbus. Three young children were unharmed.



Family members have pleaded for anyone with information to step up.



