Police need your help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Family members say that Brae Lean Harris was last seen this past Sunday at the Patchworks Children Shelter.

The family has filed a missing persons report with the Charleston Police Department.

Brae Harris is:

5'1

130 pounds

Sandy Blonde Hair

Blue Eyes

If you have any information, you are urged to call Charleston Police Department at (304) 348-6400