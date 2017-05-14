Local florist busy on Mother's Day

If you bought your mom or a special woman in your life flowers for Mother's Day, you are certainly not alone.

It has been a busy week for florists, and Sunday was an especially busy day for Home Town Floral in Moundsville.

They made about 40 deliveries today, up and down the Ohio River.

Owner Traci Kinney says she and her husband went in at about 7:30 Sunday morning to start delivering.

She says they received about 500 orders for flowers just this week.

"It certainly is a tremendous increase. What we've seen is people want to celebrate their moms. Normally we wouldn't have anywhere near that kind of volume, and Mother's Day has actually been larger than Valentine's Day in individuals sending flowers to their family members," said Kinney.

Kinney says some of their most popular Mother's Day flowers include hanging baskets, potted plants, roses, lilies, daisies and sunflowers.

They also sell chocolates, candles, and other goodies.

Home Town Floral is located on Jefferson Avenue in Moundsville and is open 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Monday through Saturday.