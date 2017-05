An Ohio Valley native ran the Susan G. Komen Race for the Cure in Pittsburgh on Mother's Day - and won!

Sean Flanagan ran the 5K in 17 minutes and 31 seconds.

Flanagan is a Wheeling Park High School graduate and ran the Boston Marathon the year of the 2013 bombings. It was his third Boston Marathon and he had completed it and made it back to his hotel room when the bombs went off.

Flanagan runs in many races around the Ohio Valley and beyond.