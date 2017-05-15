Fatal Crash on Route 8 in Hancock County

New Manchester, W. Va. -- Two people were injured and one was killed after a two vehicle accident on Route 8 in Hancock County on Sunday morning.

Police report that Tina Davis was killed after her vehicle turned out of the parking lot of Valley View Store and was struck by the driver of a GMC pickup truck.

Sheriff Ralph Fletcher said that Davis was entrapped and unresponsive when officials arrived on the scene.

Davis reportedly stopped in the middle of the road after turning southbound on Route 8. Evidence collected at the scene showed that the driver of the truck attempted to avoid the collision, but was unable to do so and collided with the driver's side of Davis's vehicle.

The driver of the pick-up truck is currently at UPMC Presbyterian Hospital, where he is being treated and monitored for his injuries.

The passenger of Davis's vehicle was transported to East Liverpool Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Hancock County Sheriff's Department is investigation.