Wheeling Police Arrest Three in Transporting Stolen Property

Three people from the east coast of the United States were arrested by Wheeling Police for transporting approximately $17,000 worth of stolen Apple products, credit cards, and other electronic devices.

According to officials, officers patrolling the I-470 area noted a vehicle swerving and breaking numerous traffic laws around 10:17 a.m. Saturday, May 13. Officers were able to pull the car over on I-70 Eastbound near mile marker 7.

One of the occupants gave the officers a fake name, and was showing signs of suspicious behavior. A K9 unit was deployed, where drug paraphernalia and several bags in the back trunk full of electronics were found.

Officers were able to discover the items were stolen, all from the Columbus, Ohio area.

Police reported that 13 different driver's licenses, 12 stolen credit cards, 16 Apple watches, five Apple MacBook Pro's, three iPhone 7s, and a credit card reader were found.

Stephanie Lee Kenyon, 29, of Manchester, New Hampshire was charged with Interstate Transporting of Stolen Property, Conspiracy to commit a felony against the state, Equipment for making counterfeit credit cards, Traffic of credit cards and credit card making materials, and Fugitive from Justice.

James Emanuel Gilmore, 34, of Jamaica, New York and Courtney Elizabeth O'Brien, 28, of Nashua, New Hampshire were charged with Interstate Transporting of Stolen Property and Conspiracy to commit a felony against the state.

The three individuals were arrested, arraigned, and taken to the Northern Regional Jail.