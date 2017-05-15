Man, 18, gets 15 to 30 years in teen death selfie case

GREENSBURG, Pa. (AP) - An 18-year-old western Pennsylvania man who authorities say shot a friend and then posed for a selfie with the dying teen has been sentenced to 15 to 30 years in prison.



The Pittsburgh Tribune-Review reports that Maxwell Morton of Jeannette told a Westmoreland County judge Monday that he didn't want to be remembered as a "savage" and conceded that the February 2015 death of 16-year-old Ryan Mangan was "messed up."



Morton was convicted in February of third-degree murder. He said the teens were playing with a handgun and he thought it wasn't loaded when he pointed it at Mangan and pulled the trigger.



Prosecutors sought a 40-year maximum term, citing prior convictions. Common Pleas Court Judge Meagan Bilik-DeFazio said "No one will understand the thought process of taking that photo."

