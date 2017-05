Edison High School raised more than $7,000 for Jefferson County Relay for Life!

Students took to the track last Friday after a whole week of raising money.

This year's mini-relay held a special meaning for students after the school lost one of its own last month.

Sophomore Brandon Joyce was a six-year cancer survivor, but passed away due to unrelated causes.

All of the money will go toward the official Relay event set for June 17 and 18 at Indian Creek High School.