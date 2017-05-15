Man Pleads Guilty in Connection to Infant Death

A man who played a part in the death of an infant is changing his plea.

Lindsey Mayle entered guilty pleas Monday for endangering children, tampering with evidence and reckless homicide.

5-month-old Tyler Gump was found unresponsive and covered in bruises in a New Alexandria home back in February 2015.

Jefferson County Common Pleas Judge Michelle Miller sentenced Mayle to eight years in prison: three years for endangering children, two years for tampering with evidence, and three years for reckless homicide.