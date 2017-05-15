Martins Ferry Holds Town Hall Meeting to Discuss Issues

The City of Martins Ferry is discussing issues during a town hall meeting Monday evening.

Topics included in the discussion were the state budget, opioid crisis, and what's going on in nation's capital. Those attended asked questions about how to help Belmont County progress forward which did include the possibility of the new ethane cracker plant.

State Representative Jack Cera led the discussion and shared his thoughts with 7News about what he calls the state's "unbalanced" budget. He said, "We need to stop that. We need to turn around and start in a direction that's gonna make sure our that young people are educated, we can have trained workforce, and that we're dealing with the problems that we have at a local level."

Cera also stated that for those who agree that the severance tax money should be brought back to Eastern Ohio for them to contact the Speaker of the House by email to share their thoughts.