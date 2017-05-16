Teacher Charged with Sexual Battery Pleads Guilty

A former teacher accused of misconduct with a student-athlete on her team pleaded guilty in court on Tuesday morning.

Rachael Duncan, 34, has been on unpaid leave since August 1st of last year after more than 9,000 text messages between Duncan and a student were retrieved forensically from their cellphones.

Duncan pleaded guilty to the nine original counts that were amended in the plea deal, from sexual battery to gross sexual imposition, which is a fourth degree felony.

RIGHT NOW: Rachel Duncan pleads GUILTY to the 9 amended charges she was set to go to trial on. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/SFBBlK658p — Tessa DiTirro (@TDiTirroWTRF) May 16, 2017

The maximum penalty is 18 months on each count, meaning Duncan could face 162 months.

The incidents allegedly began in early 2014 and continued for more than two years.

She was also the softball coach at St. Clairsville High School.

A pre-sentence investigation has been ordered, as well as a victim impact statement.

Duncan's sentencing is scheduled for Tuesday, May 30th at noon.

