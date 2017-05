A Bridgeport man was sentenced Tuesday to five months in prison for illegally transferring and selling a gun across state lines.

Donald Pyle, 44, admitted to transferring, selling, and delivering a .22 caliber revolver to an individual in Ohio County on May 23, 2016.

Pyle pleaded guilty to one count of Interstate Transfer of a Firearm in February 2017.

The Ohio Valley Drug and Violent Crime Task Force and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated the case.