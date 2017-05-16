DEVELOPING: Moundsville Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint

Moundsville police are currently searching the area after an armed robbery at Smith Mart on 1st Street.

Police Chief Tom Mitchell reports that a pregnant clerk was outside of the Smith Mart on 1st Street with several deposit bags, where she was robbed at gunpoint.

The woman told police that a man came around the corner and pointed the gun at her and asked for the money. The woman handed over the bags, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set male with green eyes, wearing a black hoodie.

On scene in Moundsville at Smith Mart on 1st where armed robbery of a pregnant clerk just took place. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/jO9tmDOm4u — Falicia Woody (@FaliciaWTRF) May 16, 2017

Police say the clerk was hysterical, but not injured.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (304) 845-1611.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.