DEVELOPING: Moundsville Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint - WTRF 7 News Sports Weather - Wheeling Steubenville

DEVELOPING: Moundsville Gas Station Robbed at Gunpoint

Posted: Updated:

Moundsville police are currently searching the area after an armed robbery at Smith Mart on 1st Street.

Police Chief Tom Mitchell reports that a pregnant clerk was outside of the Smith Mart on 1st Street with several deposit bags, where she was robbed at gunpoint.

The woman told police that a man came around the corner and pointed the gun at her and asked for the money. The woman handed over the bags, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set male with green eyes, wearing a black hoodie.

Police say the clerk was hysterical, but not injured.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (304) 845-1611

Stay with 7News as this story develops.

Powered by Frankly

WTRF
96 16th Street
Wheeling, WV 26003

Main (304) 232-7777
Fax (304) 233-5822

Can't Find Something?
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2015 Frankly Media and WTRF Television. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.