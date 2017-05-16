Police: Four Suspects Involved in Alleged Moundsville Robbery

LATEST UPDATE 4:06 p.m.:

Moundsville police have released that they have four suspects involved in the alleged robbery of the Smith Mart gas station.

No names have been released of the suspects involved, but police do believe that this was an inside job.

No arrests have been made at this time, but police say that three of the four suspects are cooperating.

According to police, the investigation took a twist when the alleged victim's story did not match the surveillance tapes obtained.

A total of $6500 in cash was recovered by police. Suspects told police that several checks were allegedly destroyed.

--------------

UPDATE 3:13 p.m.:

Moundsville Police Chief Tom Mitchell has reported that the robbery at Smith Mart did not occur.

Police say that the public should not be alarmed.

A search warrant is expected to be served soon.

BIZARRE TWIST: We have just learned that the Moundsville Smith Gas Station Armed robbery did NOT happen. Investigation is underway@WTRF7News — Falicia Woody (@FaliciaWTRF) May 16, 2017

There are currently multiple suspects in this case.

The gas station was reported to be robbed at gun point around noon on Tuesday.

Stay with 7News as we continue to gather information as it's released.

---------------------------------

UPDATE 12:39 p.m.:

Moundsville police say they are currently searching for a suspect that is considered to be armed and dangerous after the robbery of Smith Mart on 1st Street.

The suspect is said to be a light-skinned, possibly black, heavy-set male, approximately 5'9" and more than 200 pounds.

If you have any information or tips, please call Moundsville police or 911.

----------

UPDATE 12:24 p.m.:

Fostoria Avenue is currently closed while police continue to search for the suspect of an armed robbery.

--------

ORIGINAL:

Moundsville police are currently searching the area after an armed robbery at Smith Mart on 1st Street.

Police Chief Tom Mitchell reports that a pregnant clerk was outside of the Smith Mart on 1st Street with several deposit bags, where she was robbed at gunpoint.

The woman told police that a man came around the corner and pointed the gun at her and asked for the money. The woman handed over the bags, and the suspect fled on foot.

The suspect has been described as a heavy-set male with green eyes, wearing a black hoodie.

On scene in Moundsville at Smith Mart on 1st where armed robbery of a pregnant clerk just took place. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/jO9tmDOm4u — Falicia Woody (@FaliciaWTRF) May 16, 2017

Police say the clerk was hysterical, but not injured.

If you have any information that could help police, please call (304) 845-1611.

Stay with 7News as this story develops.