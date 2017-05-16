Wheeling Council to Discuss Wide Range of Topics

Wheeling Council will be meeting to talk about a wide range of topics on Tuesday evening.

Discussion around requiring new downtown buildings to be three stories is expected to be continued.

The planning commission is recommending the city modify the minimum height requirements.

Currently, there are no requirements.

Councilwoman Wendy Scatterday says a three-story minimum height requirement will help create a vibrant, traditional downtown feeling.

Also expected to be discussed is helping the sale of OVMC.

Back in January, OVMC announced its pending sale to Alecto.

In April, Governor Jim Justice signed House Bill 2459 to help jump start the sale.

The bill exempts financially distressed hospitals in acquisition proceedings from going through the traditional Certificate of Need process.

Supporters of the bill have said the move will save 1,500 jobs at OVMC.

The council meeting is expected to start at 5:30.

