Elementary Students honor Local Heroes

Police officers bravely put their lives on the line each day, but in today's culture, they often times receive a bad wrap.

One local school is honoring local first responders as part of National Police Appreciation Week.

Wintersville Elementary students held their second annual Community Heroes event to thank their local officers for their hard work, sacrifice and dedication.

The Police Appreciation Assembly was open to all officers in the community such as Wintersville PD, Jefferson County Sheriff's office, and more.

The event included students reading essays and poems to show their gratitude. Students also handed out goodie baskets to show their appreciation for local officers serving and protecting the public.

Second Grade Teacher Sarah Hayes started the event because of her husband, Sergeant Charlie Hayes.

"Police officers leave their families, leave their children, their spouses, their loved ones at home in order to protect yours and to help yours, and we just wanted to show them that their lives matter," Hayes said.

Hayes also said that the annual event is meant to build a connection between youth and law enforcement.

That way if an emergency happens, students will know to go to the police.