The fight to save a piece of Ohio Valley history

It's an industry-wide problem.

Years ago, more than 4,000 drive-ins entertained Americans, but today only about 300 still exist.

Officials say it's partly because Hollywood Studios is requiring theaters to make very expensive upgrades.

Recently, film companies have stopped making the old 35 millimeter film projectors, which is exactly what the Winter Drive-In in Wintersville, OH uses.

Now, the theater has to convert to a digital format, which costs nearly $75,000 per screen.

If you times that by their four screens, the Winter Drive-In is looking at spending $300,000 just to remain open.

To help, officials will hold a flea market on Saturday, May 20th, to help raise funds.

Officials have also started a GoFundMe page because they know how much this theater means to the community.

"This drive in goes back generations and generations, where now it's grandfather, to sons and daughters, to grandchildren. So when you see this is in the summer time, it's really beautiful and we'd like for this tradition to continue in the Tri-County area here," Colonial Cinemas President Ross Falvo said.

Falvo added that whatever help they can get from the community would be greatly appreciated and they'll do their best to keep the summer tradition of drive-in movies in the Ohio Valley.

The Winter Drive-In will open for the summer over Memorial Day weekend.