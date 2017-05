A Weirton woman convicted of wounding a neighbor's dog in the mouth with an arrow has been sentenced to house arrest.

Janet Lynn Greenwald of Weirton was sentenced to one to five years in Hancock County Circuit Court on one count of animal cruelty.

She pleaded guilty in March.

As a part of her sentence, Greenwald also has to find somewhere else to live, and make restitution to the dog's owners for vet bills.

She apologized in court to the dog's owners.