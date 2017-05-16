Belmont County First Responders Participate in Mock Disaster

First responders were out in force Tuesday morning in Belmont County, with uniforms, lights and sirens.

It was all part of a major mock exercise that gave them a chance for a dress rehearsal in case of a fatal accident and a HAZMAT spill.

During the scenario, one tanker truck driver having a heart attack crashed into a second tanker driver hauling diesel fuel. In the end, the first driver died and the second was rushed to the hospital.

Every law enforcement agency, e-squad and fire department took part along with ODOT, the health department, the Salvation Army and Ascent Resources.

The two-hour exercise ended with evaluations and lessons learned.

Belmont County EMA Director Dave Ivan said, "Oh, it was very important. I mean just from being out observing what was going on today, we found some problems we need to address in particular with the site itself and we'll get those fixed and should something happen over here, we're ready to go."

"They've done a wonderful job. But also too the level of cooperation makes a big difference when you have, not only when you're doing a full scale exercise like this but also too when you have an actual incident," said Marshall County EMA Director Tom Hart.

"This is very helpful. I mean to do this, if it actually does happen, we already have a heads up on what we should be doing," stated Chief Deputy James Zusack.

7News asked Dave Ivan what problems he found at the well pad site, but he said that's not public information.