Arcellor Mittal Makes Big Contribution to Local School

Thanks to a grant from Arcellor Mittal, students at Oak Glen High School are able to take part in a project that reaches beyond the classroom.

The grant allowed the school to purchase a laser engraver, which was put to quick use by the students.

They made mirrors and hand-made frames that were then sold at a local pharmacy and online. The project is called "Making Art and Technology Happen" and it involves students from the school's art and design, business, and math departments.

"It was a reallt cool project to do just because we had some of the business team come in and the art team and our math class did it and it was just a really cool project to see everyone come together and work on something as a school and to be able to see our product in the community and throughout our school was really nice," said student Emmy Severs.

"It was a great learning experience for us because we got to learn a real world skills such as designing something and putting it on the market that other people will buy," stated student Matt Wright.

The students presented Arcellor Mittal Weirton General Manager Brian James with several of the hand made items. James said the project was a great idea.