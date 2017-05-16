After 61 Years Local High School Hosts Final Graduation

High school graduation is in the air as thousands of people across the Ohio Valley are getting their diplomas and head into the real world. It's a time to celebrate the many accomplishments made by the future leaders of our area and our nation, but it was a bitter-sweet occasion for the Bishop Donahue community as they celebrated their last commencement ceremony Tuesday.

Bishop Donahue Memorial High School opened their doors in 1955 and graduated their first class in 1959, 61-years later they would graduate their final class, "And yet 61-years later, we must have done something right because we're here," said Bishop Donahue Memorial High School Principal and 1976 graduate, Tom Wise.

30 students marched their final graduation march across Tommy "Dino" Smith Memorial Court inside the school, marching toward a bright future and leaving behind an incredible legacy, "All of our service and just our traditions here at Bishop Donahue," said 2017 graduate, Madyson Keller.

Some educators love this school so much they've stuck around for a lifetime and they said although the doors may close on the building known as BDHS, the spirit of the Bishops will live on throughout the community, "Bishop Donahue High School: "In our community service that we'll be doing and in our alumni. We will continue the alumni association, which has really taken off," said Advancement Director, Donna Krupica.

Leading off the ceremony was Principal Tom Wise, a 1976 Bishop Donahue Alumnus. He started the commencement off talking about how troubling the last five months have been, but notes tonight was for celebration and not sorrow, "Realistically, we're here tonight to celebrate the seniors and so we just kind of have to a part of the sorrow away to get through this," Wise said.

Although the senior class won't be as adversely affected by the school's closure, their hearts and prayers go out to the underclassmen who won't return to this building and never again will students pass through these halls.

We spoke with a junior who said she's sad to leave the school she's known for the last three years, but she's making the most of it and she looks forward to the road that lies ahead.

Everyone who worked for the school will also continue their search for new jobs,