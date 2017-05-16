GROW Ohio Valley presents year round Farmers' Market

Imagine having a year-round farmer's market right here in the Friendly City. Well, at tonight's City Council meeting, the executive director from GROW Ohio Valley was invited to speak and present that exact idea.

He believes this would be a great way for Wheeling to put itself back on the map as a destination spot for farmers, but also give the community a place where we'd have access to fresh and local products.

"It makes us competitive as a city," GROW Ohio Valley Executive Director Kenneth Peralta tells 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro. "There are some really wonderful developments happening downtown, but it's smack dab in the middle of a USDA food desert, places where there just aren't grocery stores. So, we added convenient stores and that's proven not to be healthy."

Peralta continued to tell 7news they are in talks with the city to try and make this happen at the unused space in the Intermodal Center on the first floor. We'll continue follow this story as it progresses.