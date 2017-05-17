Barnesville Police Continue Shooting Investigation

UPDATE 11:30 a.m.

According to Belmont County Prosecutor Dan Fry, no one has been arrested for this shooting as of right now.

The incident allegedly started Tuesday evening when two men, a woman, and a toddler traveled to Barnesville to a home on Franklin Street.

The two men, who are reportedly brothers, were shot and later lifeflighted in separate helicopters to be treated just before midnight.

No update on the victim's conditions have been released.

UPDATE, 1:15 a.m.

According to Police Chief David Norris, the call came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Chief Norris said an officer heard gunshots then ran toward the scene, got the address and started investigating with another officer.

UPDATE, 1:06 a.m.

According to Barnesville Police Chief David Norris, a person of interest is in custody.

Chief Norris said the shooting happened on Franklin Street.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials are investigating multiple scenes in Barnesville after at least two people were shot Tuesday night.

A deputy with the Sheriff's Office tells 7News two gunshot victims were flown to get treatment.

Officials said those are the only two victims in this case that they know of.

