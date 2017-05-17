UPDATE: Person of Interest in Barnesville Shooting in Custody

UPDATE, 1:15 a.m.

According to Police Chief David Norris, the call came in around 11 p.m. Tuesday.

Chief Norris said an officer heard gunshots then ran toward the scene, got the address and started investigating with another officer.

UPDATE, 1:06 a.m.

According to Barnesville Police Chief David Norris, a person of interest is in custody.

Chief Norris said the shooting happened on Franklin Street.

ORIGINAL STORY

Officials are investigating multiple scenes in Barnesville after at least two people were shot Tuesday night.

A deputy with the Sheriff's Office tells 7News two gunshot victims were flown to get treatment.

BREAKING: A gunshot victim has to be life flighted in Barnesville. Officials tell me there are multiple scenes at this time. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Kyb2WGeYFB — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) May 17, 2017

Officials said those are the only two victims in this case that they know of.

@WTRF7News DEVELOPING: At this time, a second gunshot victim is being taken to get life flighted, according to officials on scene. @WTRF7News pic.twitter.com/Z6MbIXOzuM — Nick Conigliaro (@NConigliaroWTRF) May 17, 2017

