Former Wheeling Police Officer Sentenced to Prison

UPDATE 9:06 a.m.:

A former Wheeling Police Officer accused of sexual abuse appeared in Ohio County Court Thursday morning.

Phil Redford was ordered to serve two years in the WV penitentiary system, which was previously suspended.

The case surrounds Redford's relationship with a 17-year-old student, who is now his fiancée, at the Linsly School while he was the head of security there.

Redford admitted to a third violation outside of the two probation violation charges he was seen on Thursday. Those charges are failure to register as a sex offender, and felon in possession of a firearm.

In court, Redford admitted to exchanging text messages with the victim, and met her in South Carolina and Maryland. Redford and his fiancée were not to have contact for three years. Redford also admitted to owning an unregistered cellphone, which he used to contact the victim.

He will appear in Brooke County for a hearing on his previous two charges, including being a felon in possession of a firearm. This charged will be dismissed at the hearing. Redford will also enter a guilty plea for failure to register as a sex offender, which includes one year running concurrently with his two year sentence.

Redford will self-report to the prison on Monday, June 12th. He is to have no contact with the victim, even while in prison.

UPDATE:

Retired Officer Phil Redford is out on a $5,000 bond after appearing in Magistrate Court Wednesday morning.

A court date has not yet been set.

ORIGINAL:

A former Wheeling Police Officer accused of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust appeared in Ohio County Magistrate Court Wednesday morning.

Retired Lieutenant Phil Redford turned himself in to West Virginia State Police on Wednesday.

Redford was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Roxby set a $10,000 cash bond, $5,000 on each charge. These new charges were set when Redford's fiance was involved in a car accident, allegedly driving Redford's car.

The accident occurred March 31, 2017. The vehicle was registered in Redford's name.

After the accident, an officer obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, where the officer found and seized two cellphones.

From the cellphones, the officer recovered text messages between Redford and his fiance, who were to not have contact. It was also discovered that Redford had not registered as a sex offender, which was a part of his original plea deal.

Another search warrant was obtained for the residence of Redford, where officers found a black revolver.

The case surrounds Redford's relationship with a 17-year-old student at the Linsly School while he was the head of security there.

Redford and the victim, his now fiance, are to have no contact for the next three years as well.