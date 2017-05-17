Retired Wheeling Police Officer Arrested, Charged

A former Wheeling Police Officer accused of sexual abuse by a person in a position of trust appeared in Ohio County Magistrate Court Wednesday morning.

Retired Lieutenant Phil Redford turned himself in to West Virginia State Police on Wednesday.

Redford was charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm, and failure to register as a sex offender.

Roxby set a $10,000 cash bond, $5,000 on each charge. These new charges were set when Redford's fiance was involved in a car accident, allegedly driving Redford's car.

The accident occurred March 31, 2017. The vehicle was registered in Redford's name.

After the accident, an officer obtained a search warrant for the vehicle, where the officer found and seized two cellphones.

From the cellphones, the officer recovered text messages between Redford and his fiance, who were to not have contact. It was also discovered that Redford had not registered as a sex offender, which was a part of his original plea deal.

Another search warrant was obtained for the residence of Redford, where officers found a black revolver.

The case surrounds Redford's relationship with a 17-year-old student at the Linsly School while he was the head of security there.

Redford and the victim, his now fiance, are to have no contact for the next three years as well.