A Martins Ferry man was arrested by Wheeling Police as a result of directed patrolling on Wheeling Island.

Officers pulled over Quashad Mauronte Pugh, 22, for a traffic violation on Tuesday evening.

It was discovered that Pugh was wanted by Belmont County authorities for failure to appear in court on drug trafficking.

According to police, Pugh also had a firearm on him, where additional charged may be filed.

Pugh was taken to the Northern Regional Jail awaiting extradition to Ohio.