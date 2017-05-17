Local High School Wins Educational Grant

One local high school was among the winners of the Spark Something Great Educational Grant.

Magnolia High School was chosen from a group of 119 applications across the nation including high schools, vocational schools, and community colleges.

The grant program aims to get the latest plasma technology into schools so that the next generation of metalworkers can train on the equipment they will find when they enter the workforce.

Each of the winning schools will receive a Hypertherm Powermax45 XP plasma system, Hypertherm's AWS SENSE approved "Plasma Cutting Technology: Theory and Practice" curriculum kit, and in-person training from a Hypertherm industrial cutting expert.

Magnolia High School was among the top 10 winners.