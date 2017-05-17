Nurse: 1 in 8 Kids Raised by Grandparents

While this time of year, parents may think of which summer camp will keep their children busy, a local hospital wants to keep grandparents busy – and keep their grandchildren safe.

Ohio Valley Medical Center put on the first of what it calls "Grandparents Camp" in Wheeling. Dr. Mackenzie Mincey and other pediatric specialists gave the crowd of grandparents the latest information on child care and safety.

"Approximately one in eight children are being raised by their grandparents,” Sherri Kellas, R.N. said. “And grandparents need to have this information to stay up-to-date on their grandchildren's safety," she continued. Kellas went on to say the genesis of the event came when she and other registered nurses working at OVMC noticed they received calls about the same subject from the same age bracket of people.

Kellas also points out not only does the drug epidemic in the area contribute to more grandparents raising children -- but also the need for mothers to work outside the home to make ends meet.