Gang Member, Steubenville Shooting Suspect Arrested

The U.S. Marshals, members of the Mountain State Fugitive Task Force, and Steubenville Police Officials arrested a gang member wanted for several charges.

On Wednesday, officials arrested Justyn Hendricks, a gang member associated with the Grape-street Street Gang, who was wanted for Malicious Assault involving a shooting, Carrying a Weapon while Under Disability, and Trafficking Heroin due to investigations conducted by Steubenville PD and Hancock County Sheriffs Office.

U.S. Marshals have been investigating Hendricks' whereabouts since December 2016 with information linking him to Cleveland and Youngstown until he returned to Steubenville.

Hendricks attempted to hide in a bedroom on Cunningham Lane, but was not successful.

A search of the residence was conducted where officials located and seized two firearms, ammunition, approximately seven grams of crack cocaine, multiple digital drug scales, and $6,903 cash.

Hendricks was transported to the Jefferson County Jail to face his pending charges.