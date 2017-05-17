Middle school students aim to beautify school and help the environment

If you frequently drive by Moundsville Middle School, there is a chance you have seen the special education students outside, picking up litter.

They started their initiative to clean up around their school after their recycling program was a big success.

The students say it is an important job keeping the planet clean.

"Well, sometimes I would find paper, little napkins, and sometimes even cans. You see, it's bad for the animals and environment. If they eat something like that they could die," said sixth grader Taylor Littleton.

Their teacher, Cary Baker, says they clean up around the building and down by the football field about once a week.

She says it is sad to see how much people litter, but that the project has been beneficial for her students.

"They go out there and they're exercising. They're learning a little bit more about their community. They're saying hi to people, so they're really getting out there," said Baker, Special Education teacher.

She says they are also learning responsibility and life skills.

"I think they've just taken on some leadership roles. My eighth grade boys have really taken on that role, and they just became role models around the school," added Baker.

They may be role models at school, but they are hoping to influence their entire community.

"Go out there and help the environment. Help people pick up trash, and make our world a better place," said eighth grader Preston Lofland.

As far as the recycling program goes, they are only collecting paper and cardboard products right now but are hoping to expand.

They have also enlisted the help of the Glen Dale Elementary special education students in their mission for a cleaner planet.