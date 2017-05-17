Kids Learn to be 'Too Cool' at School

Schools have been teaching kids not to use tobacco for years, but one school is taking a fun approach in resisting.

Bethlehem Elementary School has been using a familiar cartoon as a way to teach kids that using tobacco is bad.

Dr. Mercer has been doing "Joe Too Cool To Smoke" since 2007, and he uses Snoopy as his way to communicate with the children.

Dr. Mercer was even granted special permission to use Snoopy.

He flew out to California and hand craved and painted his own Snoopy statue that he uses for the event.

There was a presentation and stations that the children attended to including pigs lungs, healthy ones versus smoker lungs.

He regularly goes around schools in the area doing the event so other elementary students get a chance to know that even Snoopy knows it's not cool to smoke.