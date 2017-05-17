Victims Remain Alive And No One Is Arrested Yet After Double Shooting In Barnesville

Two weapons are in evidence but no one is arrested yet after two men were shot and seriously wounded at a home in Barnesville.

The chief says both victims are still alive.

He says no one is behind bars, but the public is in no danger.

He says there were only three people involved--the two victims and one other individual.

He says it was specific, not random, and he says it was not drug-related.

He plans to speak with the prosecutor soon about charges.

The shots were heard for several blocks.

"I heard a shot fired," said one neighbor who declined to be identified. "I come running outside my house and saw two cars speeding out of the alley next to the house."

"A lady who lives above my apartment heard the shots," said Kim Krone, a friend of the victims' grandmother. "The lady that lives across from the library here in town said she heard them."

Sources say a car from out of town with two men, a woman and a toddler pulled up at 240 Franklin Street.

Then the shootings reportedly occurred.

Sources say the two men from the car, who are reportedly brothers, were badly injured.

First taken to Barnesville Hospital, they had to be flown out for more intensive trauma care.

"The hospital called for Life Flight, and our job is to go to the airport for their landing, pick up their medical people, take them to the hospital and pick up the patients and bring them all back to the airport to Life Flight them out," said Barnesville Fire Chief Bob Smith.

He said they were flown out in two separate medical helicopters, both to Pittsburgh.

"They were badly wounded with multiple wounds," said Kim Krone.

At Barnesville Airport, the shooting victims were reportedly bleeding profusely.

"We were called back to the airport later that night to the parking lot where there was a lot of blood," said Chief Smith.

The shootings came as a shock to people in the quiet neighborhood.

"You wouldn't think anything like this would happen," said a neighbor. "I think it's a sad situation and scary."

A towing company owner confirmed they towed two vehicles from the incident to the Barnesville Police Department's impound garage.

The police chief says the Belmont County Sheriff's Department, the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Ohio BCI & I, and the Belmont County Animal Shelter were all on the scene.

He says the prosecutor will soon be able to unveil the details of what happened.



