Wheeling Police Honor Fallen Officers

The Law Enforcement Memorial Ceremony is a way for local law enforcement to honor the men and women who they've lost while in the line of duty.

"On average, there is one law enforcement officer killed in the line of duty somewhere in the United States of America every 57 hours," said Wheeling Police Department Public Information Officer Philip Stahl.

In Wheeling May 15th through the 21st is National Police Week; a time to stop and reflect on the dangerous job our local law enforcement deal with every single day. Wednesday the Wheeling Police Department honor 9 officers they've lost and those lost in other areas while keeping their communities safe.

"It's very fitting that we have a ceremony like this to, not only, recognize those that have fallen but those that continue to serve in such a dangerous job," Wheeling Police Chief Shawn Schwertfeger told 7News reporter Nick Conigliaro.

For members of the Wheeling Police Department seeing the constant appreciation they do makes their job worth it.

"The support that you recieve in the Valley is tremendous for law enforcement," said Chief Schwertfeger. "So, I'm really pleased with that."

"It's heart-warming," Wheeling Police Sgt. Josh Sanders told Conigliaro. "It's really good to see a community come together and support law enforcement anyway they can."

Community members and businesses were given the opportunity before hand to donate a wreath also in honor of those who have been killed in the line of duty. For wheeling residents our law enforcement deserves this recognition.

"Like our military these are people who put their lives on the line everyday to protect us and our property," said resident Neal Aulick. "I think it's just important to support them, and to kind of honor those who have given the ultimate sacrifice."

And they have just one message for the men and women who bravely put on that uniform daily.

"I think Wheeling in particular has the best officers anywhere," said resident Ginny Gessler.

"Very much appreciate their service and everything they do for the local community," Aulick said. "Help make Wheeling a great city to live in."

Wednesday night's event though wasn't about receiving honor, more about the remembering their fallen brothers and sisters.

Wheeling Vice-Mayor Chad Thalman announced at the event the City will be placing a blue line in between the double yellow lines on Chapline Street.

For our 7News community we would like to take this moment to also thank all the law enforcement officials who help keep us safe.