U.S. Marshals Search for Wanted Ohio Man

U.S. Marshals are currently searching for a wanted man, who is reportedly in Tyler County.

Jamie Villono is wanted for a federal bond violation and for failure to report based on the original charge of a felon in possession of a firearm.

Officials say that Villono is in the Sistersville area.

Villono, 36, is 5'8" and weighs 175 lbs. He has brown hair and brown eyes, with several tattoos on his arms and legs.

If you have any information regarding his whereabouts, please contact U.S. Marshals at 304-232-2980.

