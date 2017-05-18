Mural to be Painted on 7News Building

WTRF's location here in East Wheeling is said to be a gateway into the Friendly City. So, Wheeling Heritage is putting together a contest to create a mural showcasing Wheeling on the side of our building.

The idea of this project is to invoke pride and engagement with the community while also tying back to Wheeling.

The mural will be 35 feet tall and 30 feet wide underneath the 7news sign here on our building. Wheeling Heritage will take the submissions, narrow it down to a final four, then the community will be the ones deciding what mural will go on the blank canvas at an event on June 21st.

The most important aspect of this entire contest is to involve the community.

"Not only will they be voting on the art that goes here, they will also be involved in painting it. It's so much more than just a piece of art, it represents community."

The process is simple, if you're someone who would like to submit an idea all you have to do is go to their website (wheelingheritage.org/art) and fill out the application.

Everyone has till June 11th to submit their ideas, and the mural is expected to be finished by August 2nd.